Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Man, on Sunday, laid foundation of a ₹138 crore cattle feed plant in Rajpura. During the foundation laying ceremony, he said that the state has received investments of more than ₹50,000 crore in the past one-and-a half years.

Notably, the recent cattle feed plant is the first major investment by a Dutch firm in the state. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana cultivating traditional crops are looking for ways to diversify their crops, or shift to horticulture, dairy, poultry, fishery, piggery and others for better earnings, said Mann during the ceremony.

The plant, set to be established by De Heus, will produce a full live stock product portfolio of compound feed, concentrates, base mix and dairy mineral mixes. The plant will produce around 180 kilo metric tonne (KMT) of animal feed, with a potential to increase it to 240 KMT.

He said the factory will have two dedicated lines for the production. In the first phase, to be realised in the first quarter of 2025, the animal plant will produce 180 kilo metric tons (kmt) of animal feed, with a potential to increase it to 240 kMT, said Bhagwant Mann.

He also reminded his last year's commitment to rope in investment and due to concerted efforts of the state government the captains of investment are coming in state.

