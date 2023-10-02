Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation of ₹138 cr cattle feed plant in Rajpura, 1st major investment by a Dutch firm
Dutch company De Heus has invested in a cattle feed plant in Punjab, India, to support farmers in diversifying their crops and increasing their earnings
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Man, on Sunday, laid foundation of a ₹138 crore cattle feed plant in Rajpura. During the foundation laying ceremony, he said that the state has received investments of more than ₹50,000 crore in the past one-and-a half years.
