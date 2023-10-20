Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation of ₹2600 crore steel plant in Ludhiana
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, laid foundation of ₹2,600 crore steel plant in Ludhiana
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation of a steel plant in Ludhiana on Friday. The steel plant, owned by Tata group, is being made at a cost of ₹2,600 crore and is set to generate 2,500 jobs in the state.
Punjab serves as an ideal location for our electric arc furnace given its proximity to the market and scrap generating Auto Hub. Steel productin under Tata Tiscon banner will be done through the recycled route. The process will entail lower resource consumption and lower carbon emissions, said T. V. Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel.
The steel plant will be the first steel producing unit of Tata group in Punjab. The upcoming plant will produce construction grade steel rebar under the Company’s flagship retail brand ‘Tata Tiscon’, which would enable Tata Steel to further augment its market presence in the construction segment.
In August last year, Tata Steel commissioned its first Steel Recycling Plant of 0.5 MnTPA capacity at Rohtak in Haryana. It is the first such state-of-the-art scrap processing facility in the country.
