Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today married a doctor from Kurukshetra at his home. It was a private ceremony. Tight security arrangements were in place at the chief minister's home in Sector 2, Chandigarh. This is 48-year-old Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015. They have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).

Aam Aadmi Party colleague Raghav Chadha also shared some images on Twitter showing Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in his regular yellow turban and a gold coloured kurta-pyjama, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Gurpreet Kaur (30) shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived)".

Din Shagna Da Chadya ... pic.twitter.com/5FPRRwq1th — Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (@DrGurpreetKaur_) July 7, 2022

AAP MP Chadha shared several pictures on his Twitter handle, one post showing Mann and himself on a sofa. He quoted a Punjabi song of celebration, "Saade veer da vyah, Saanu gode gode chah", as the caption.

There were also pictures of the groom at his festooned home, walking under a canopy held up by Chadha among others.

Besides Arvind Kejriwal, his family and Raghav Chaddha, no one outside the family has been invited.

Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/vDBQiytLsE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Bhagwant Mann has known Gurpreet Kaur for a few years through family ties.

Saanu gode gode chah pic.twitter.com/0c09v6YG4N — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

According to ANI, the wedding menu includes Indian and Italian cuisine, including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita. A fresh fruit trifle, moong dal halwa, shahi tukda, angoori rasmalai and dry fruit rabri are also part of the elaborate spread.