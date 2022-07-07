Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries doctor from Kurukshetra. In pics1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 01:20 PM IST
This is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today married a doctor from Kurukshetra at his home. It was a private ceremony. Tight security arrangements were in place at the chief minister's home in Sector 2, Chandigarh. This is 48-year-old Mann's second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015. They have two children, daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17).