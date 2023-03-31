Punjab CM's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan groups in US amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The calls came amid protests by pro-Khalistan demonstrators against the government's crackdown on Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher, and his associates in Punjab.
Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), urged the Indian embassy in the US on Friday to take measures to ensure the safety of Seerat Kaur, the daughter of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
