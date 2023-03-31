Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), urged the Indian embassy in the US on Friday to take measures to ensure the safety of Seerat Kaur, the daughter of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 31, 2023

Kaur had reportedly received threat calls from individuals associated with the pro-Khalistan movement.

Earlier, according to a Patiala-based lawyer, Seerat Kaur Mann, the daughter of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who resides in the US, was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse over the phone by individuals associated with the pro-Khalistan movement.

Seerat Kaur Mann, her brother Dilshan, and their mother Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who separated from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in 2015, currently reside in Seattle, US.

The lawyer claimed that the calls were made by pro-Khalistan elements who targeted Seerat Kaur with abusive language.

The calls came amid protests by pro-Khalistan demonstrators against the government's crackdown on Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh preacher, and his associates in Punjab.

Recently, a group of pro-Khalistan protestors reportedly attacked and caused damage to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The protestors breached makeshift security barriers erected by city police and placed two Khalistani flags on the consulate's premises.

Earlier, Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, emphasized that the United States is committed to taking the safety and security of diplomatic missions present in the country seriously.

In an answer to the question of 'whether the US government or the Indian government was in touch with the State Department over the incidents that took place outside the consulate in San Francisco last week. "We take the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that we host in the United States and the diplomats that work in them quite seriously," added Patel.

Amritpal Singh surfaced in a fresh video on Thursday, asserting he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world, according to the news agency PTI.

Another video had appeared earlier on social media with the pro-Khalistan preacher asking the Jathedar (or chief) of the highest temporal body of Sikhs to summon a congregation of the faithful to discuss issues concerning the community.

(With inputs from agencies)