Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s farmer incentive gets Cabinet nod

On May 18, the Punjab Cabinet approved a ₹1,500 per acre incentive for farmers who sow paddy using the direct seeding of rice technology. A total of ₹450 crore has been set aside to provide incentives to farmers who promote the DSR (Direct Seeding of Rice) technique, which uses less water and is more cost-effective. The incentive scheme was approved by the cabinet in a meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here. Mann announced this incentive in April to help the state's decreasing groundwater tables.

