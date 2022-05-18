Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s farmer incentive gets Cabinet nod

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s farmer incentive gets Cabinet nod2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
In April, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a ₹1,500 per acre incentive for farmers who sow paddy using the direct seeding of rice technology.
On May 18, the Punjab Cabinet approved a ₹1,500 per acre incentive for farmers who sow paddy using the direct seeding of rice technology. A total of ₹450 crore has been set aside to provide incentives to farmers who promote the DSR (Direct Seeding of Rice) technique, which uses less water and is more cost-effective. The incentive scheme was approved by the cabinet in a meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here. Mann announced this incentive in April to help the state's decreasing groundwater tables.
According to a spokesperson of the Punjab chief minister's office, the incentive will encourage farmers to adopt this proven technique which needs far less water for irrigation, improves percolation, reduces dependence on farm labour and improves soil health, thus enhancing yield of both paddy and wheat by 5-10 per cent.
Paddy seeds are drilled into the field using the DSR process, which uses a machine that accomplishes both rice seeding and pesticide spraying at the same time. Farmers nurture immature paddy plants in nurseries before uprooting and transplanting them onto a puddled field, according to the customary practice.
The Cabinet also decided to pay the financial assistance worth ₹1,500 per acre to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for which 'Anaj Kharid' portal of Punjab Mandi Board has already prepared a database of around 11 lakh farmers linked with their Aadhaar details, mobile number and bank account details.
The farmers opting for DSR will have to register themselves on a portal which will be developed in-house by a team of software developers of the Mandi Board.
As per the available data, last year farmers had sown paddy using DSR over 15 lakh acres.
The Cabinet also gave approval to enhance rates of ex-gratia grant to families of martyr soldiers from ₹50 lakh to ₹one crore.
In recognition of the gallantry services of defence services personnel, the Cabinet also approved enhancement by 40 per cent in amount of cash in lieu of land and cash award to distinguished services award winners.
Consequently, the amount of cash in lieu of land has been enhanced for Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh, for Uttam Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh, for Yudh Seva Medal winners from ₹50,000 to ₹70,000.
The amount of awards has not been enhanced since 2011.
Also, the Cabinet has decided to hire services of retired 'patwaris' and 'kanungos' (revenue officials) on contract basis against 1,766 regular posts of 'patwaris'.
Also, the Cabinet has decided to hire services of retired 'patwaris' and 'kanungos' (revenue officials) on contract basis against 1,766 regular posts of 'patwaris'.