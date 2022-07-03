Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to expand cabinet on 4 July

Names of MLAs including Aman Arora (Sunam), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Budh Ram (Budhlada), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Amritsar South) and Anmol Gagan Mann (Kharar) are doing the rounds for the ministerial positions. Though no no word from the party on the names of MLAs has been announced as of yet.