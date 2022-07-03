Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to expand cabinet on 4 July

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to expand cabinet on 4 July1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- With the new induction, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on 4 July, inducting five MLAs as ministers, said party sources on 3 July.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on 4 July, inducting five MLAs as ministers, said party sources on 3 July.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, said an official. With the new induction, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, said an official. With the new induction, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.
This will be the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government after Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.
This will be the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government after Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.
Names of MLAs including Aman Arora (Sunam), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Budh Ram (Budhlada), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Amritsar South) and Anmol Gagan Mann (Kharar) are doing the rounds for the ministerial positions. Though no no word from the party on the names of MLAs has been announced as of yet.
Names of MLAs including Aman Arora (Sunam), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Budh Ram (Budhlada), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Amritsar South) and Anmol Gagan Mann (Kharar) are doing the rounds for the ministerial positions. Though no no word from the party on the names of MLAs has been announced as of yet.
Bhagwant Mann government was formed in Punjab after AAP's resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls. The AAP stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state assembly polls
Bhagwant Mann government was formed in Punjab after AAP's resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls. The AAP stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state assembly polls
There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister. Currently, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.
There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister. Currently, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.