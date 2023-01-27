Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be inaugurating 500 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (Mohalla Clinics) across Amritsar today (January 27). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be present as the chief guest on the occasion. Last year, CM Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

The AAP party has claimed that more than 10 lakh people have received free treatment in these 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics so far. Whereas more than three lakh people benefited from free tests.

Yesterday, CM Mann said with continued progress Punjab will shine like the 'Kohinoor' diamond. He said that the AAP government has come like a breath of fresh air in Punjab as it is committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state. Mann said while addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at a Republic day function in Bathinda.

On free health clinics, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “It is a matter of great pride that the health revolution started in Punjab within just a year of the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government".

“Before the elections, party chief Arvind Kejriwal had given a guarantee to the people of Punjab that to provide free treatment, Mohalla Clinics would be set up in Punjab. Now the government is fulfilling the promises and working assiduously to fulfil its dream of making the state again Rangla Punjab," he added.

State's Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh mentioned the successes of Aam Aadmi Clinic and said that till now over 10 lakh people have taken advantage of the state-government run clinincs and over three lakh people were examined free of cost. He said the Punjab government has also provided medicines free of cost to the people.

Dr Balbir added that the first priority of the AAP government is to ensure that the people of Punjab get free education and the best quality treatment in the state.

"When the children of common people get free education, treatment, medicines, and health check-ups, they will save a lot of money. They will use this money for their daily needs. This will raise the standard of living of the common people and the society will progress in the true sense," he added.

