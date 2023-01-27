Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 500 Mohalla Clinics in Amritsar today2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:56 AM IST
- Last year, CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on 15 August on the occasion of Independence Day
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be inaugurating 500 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (Mohalla Clinics) across Amritsar today (January 27). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be present as the chief guest on the occasion. Last year, CM Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.
