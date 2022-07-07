Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding today: Five points about Dr Gurpreet Kaur, bride to be3 min read . 06:25 AM IST
- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will tie the nuptial knot for the second time on Thursday, July 7. The 48-year-old politician separated from his first wife, Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage (daughter Seerat Kaur Mann and son Dilshan Mann). The Punjab Chief Minister is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra.
Bhagwant Mann's marriage: Here are five things about Dr Gurpreet Kaur
1. Gurpreet Kaur is a 32-year-old and her family is from Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district. Kaur's father, Inderjit Singh, is a farmer, and his mother Mata Raj Kaur is a homemaker. Gurpreet is the third daughter of her parents.
2. Gurpreet Kaur did her MBBS from a private university in Haryana four years ago. She had enrolled for MBBS in 2013 in Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and completed that in 2018, said a neighbour in Pehowa.
3. How Gurpeet met Bhagwant Mann: Dr. Gurpreet Kaur reportedly came in contact with Mann one-and-half years ago. As per media reports, Mann’s mother and sister chose the bride.
4. Vaneeta Behl, who also lives in her neighbourhood in Pehowa, said that Dr. Gurpreet was a kind-hearted, caring, and very intelligent young woman.
5. The neighbours know the bride by the name Gopi. As per reports, the marriage is an arranged one. The marriage will be solemnised as per Sikh rituals.
The wedding ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family. However, no minister or other big leaders are invited to the ceremony, news agency ANI wrote.
Wishes pour in for Mann and Gurpreet ahead of the wedding. State ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains, and Aman Arora as well as the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann on Twitter.
"Heartiest Congratulations to Hon'ble CM @BhagwantMann for his new inning. My best wishes for his happily Married life. May God bless the couple," tweeted Cheema.
"Wishing my Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both a lifetime of love, respect, and companionship," Bains said.
Arora congratulated Mann for starting married life and wished "both a life full of happiness, joy, love, prosperity, health, and companionship. May the almighty shower His blessings on both of you".
Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha gave his best wishes to Mann and his would-be wife. "Best wishes to my 'vadde veer' (elder brother) Mann Saab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life," tweeted Chadha. Responding to a tweet that one thought Raghav Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in AAP, the Rajya Sabha MP while referring to Mann marrying on Thursday, wrote, "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai (junior's turn comes after the elder one)".
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also congratulated Mann as he starts a "new chapter in his life".
"My heartiest congratulations to the CM Bhagwant Mann Ji as he starts a new chapter in his life tomorrow. Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead," he tweeted.
Mann, who was a parliamentarian from Sangrur before taking over the state’s reins, had filed for divorce last year. His two children are staying with his mother Inderjeet in the US.
Bhagwant Mann had taken oath on March 16 as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony held in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.
AAP had stormed to power in Punjab earlier this year winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.
