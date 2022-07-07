Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha gave his best wishes to Mann and his would-be wife. "Best wishes to my 'vadde veer' (elder brother) Mann Saab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life," tweeted Chadha. Responding to a tweet that one thought Raghav Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in AAP, the Rajya Sabha MP while referring to Mann marrying on Thursday, wrote, "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai (junior's turn comes after the elder one)".