Punjab CM calls Kejriwal 'shameless liar', slams him for exploiting protests

Responding to Kejriwal's announcement that he will hold a one-day fast in support of farmers, the Punjab Chief Minister quipped: "In fact, the Kejriwal government that was shamelessly notifying one of the "black farm laws" on November 23, at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest these very farm laws. And now they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday."