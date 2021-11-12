Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced that Punjabi will be a compulsory subject from Class 1 - Class 10 across all schools in the state. The CM said the school will be fined up to ₹2 lakh for violation of the order. In a tweet, CM Channi also said that the Punjabi language will be written on top of all the boards in the state.

"Punjabi language has been made a compulsory subject for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools to be fined up to ₹2 lakhs for violation. Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the state," CM Charanjit S Channi said.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਤੋਂ 10ਵੀਂ ਜਮਾਤ ਤੱਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਸਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਨਾ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ ‘ਤੇ 2 ਲੱਖ ਰੁਪਏ ਤੱਕ ਦਾ ਜੁਰਮਾਨਾ ਲੱਗੇਗਾ। ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ, ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸੂਬੇ ਅੰਦਰ ਹਰ ਬੋਰਡ ‘ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਸਿਖ਼ਰ ’ਤੇ ਲਿਖੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। 1/2 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 12, 2021

CM Channi had wanted Punjabi as one of the main subjects. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had then clarified that all regional languages have been kept in the category of minor subjects for first term exams for classes 10 and 12. "I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi," Channi had tweeted.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha yesterday passed 15 bills including two crucial bills related to the Punjabi language. The Punjab education Minister Pragat Singh introduced the two bills-- ‘Punjabi and Other Languages ​​Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and ‘Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill 2021’.

Under the first one, the state has made the Punjabi language mandatory for all schools and students from class 1 to class 10. Under this Bill, the school will be fined up to ₹2 lakh in case of violation of the order. The penalty will be enhanced from ₹25,000, ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh to ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively, for contravening the provisions of the Act.

According to the Punjabi and Other Languages ​​Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, if a school violates the provisions of the Act or the rules made under it the first time for more than one month, the institute shall be liable to a fine of ₹50,000. If such a school contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules for the second time, then it shall be liable for a penalty of ₹1 lakh and if it contravenes the provisions of this Act for the third time and then it shall be liable for a penalty of ₹2 lakh.

Under the second Bill (Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill 2021), the state has made it compulsory for all officers/employees to conduct all official business in Punjabi. A fine of ₹500 will be impost for not complying with the orders. A fine of ₹2,000 for the second violation and up to ₹5,000 for the third offence.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.