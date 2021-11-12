Punjab: CM Channi makes Punjabi subject mandatory for all school till Class 10

According to the Punjabi and Other Languages ​​Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021, if a school violates the provisions of the Act or the rules made under it the first time for more than one month, the institute shall be liable to a fine of ₹50,000. If such a school contravenes the provisions of this Act or the rules for the second time, then it shall be liable for a penalty of ₹1 lakh and if it contravenes the provisions of this Act for the third time and then it shall be liable for a penalty of ₹2 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}