Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. This is Channi's first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister.

Farmers issue was top of the agenda during the meeting. After the meeting, Channi said, I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn.

Following the meeting, the prime minister's office posted picture on Twitter saying, The Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi called on PM Narendra Modi.

Apart from that delay in the paddy procurement was also discussed.

The Punjab chief minister on Thursday had urged the Centre to withdraw its letter on postponing the paddy procurement in the state from October 1. Paddy procurement usually commences from October 1.

Channi had sought the prime minister's personal intervention in advising the ministry concerned to withdraw its letter forthwith, allowing the state to start paddy procurement from October 1 instead of October 11, according to an official statement here on Thursday.

The Centre on Thursday postponed procurement of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains.

