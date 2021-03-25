Chandigarh: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh ordered mass transfers of teachers. The order was passed through an online portal of the education department and was done in accordance with the Teachers Tranfer Policy-2019.

The transfer of 10,099 teachers was cleared on the basis of merit according to a statement from the government. The teachers and volunteers were transferred to the station of their choice.

According to a statement from the government, a total of 35,386 online applications were received from aspiring teachers and volunteers. However, 15,481 were not eligible as they were found short of the prescribed parameters of the policy. The remaining 19,905 were found eligible for transfer.

During this round of mass transfers, computer teachers and few other categories of education volunteers were brought under the Teachers Transfer Policy.

Accompanied by the state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, the Chief Minister said that the unique teachers transfer policy has been instrumental in successfully achieving the goal of quality education through filling of vacant posts. "This has helped in ensuring uninterrupted academic session, besides giving enormous job satisfaction to the teachers to work at the places of their choice exclusively on merit," he said.

He said that the State government would soon enact the Teachers Transfer Act for transfer of teachers, in place of the existing system of notification issued by the School Education Department.

He lauded various projects of the School Education Department for sprucing up infrastructure and improving the quality of education in government schools.

The government claims that around 50% of all the online transfer applications have been approved with utmost transparency.

Around 10,099 teachers, which includes 4,405 masters, 3,748 primary teachers and 718 lecturers, as well as computer teachers working under Punjab ICT Education Society (PICTES), have availed the benefit of the policy, apart from different categories of Education Volunteers and Education Providers working under 'Smagra Sikhiya Abhiyan'.

With inputs from ANI

