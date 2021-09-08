Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be seen cooking a special dinner on Wednesday for Neeraj Chopra, and other athletes from the state who have won medial in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

The dinner will be hosted at Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

The CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, shared a tweet in which he informed that the Punja CM would be cooking pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo, zarda rice nad Patiala cuisine for the Olympians.

"From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!" the CM's media advisor, Thukral said on Twitter.

Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for the last month.

It is expected that around 30-40 Olympians from Punjab apart from Chopra would be present at today's dinner. Also, former hockey players and MLA Pargat Singh has also been invited. The Punjab CM is known for his splendid culinary skills, especially ‘dal-bukhara’.

Chopra, from Khandra village near Haryana's Panipat, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the javelin throw finals. Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Politician, historian, ex-soldier, chef, --the Punjab chief minister has worn many hats.

This year in March, he sang a Punjabi ‘Suhag’ song at the wedding celebration of his granddaughter, Seharinder Kaur.

