Punjab CM holds talks with IIT Ropar, IIM Amritsar over skill development

"The MoUs provide for IIT's Technical Education Department to become an academic mentor for the state's engineering colleges at Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, as well as for Sri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute at Shri Chamkaur Sahib, five government polytechnics and 10 government ITIs. Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said IIT will also help the state in developing one model ITI and one model polytechnic and the others would be modelled on similar lines subsequently," read a press release.