In view of PM's security breach in 2022, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings for major penalty against Sidharth Chattopadhya, the then DGP Punjab, Inderbir Singh, the then DIG, Ferozepur Range and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then SSP Ferozepur.

Mann on Monday had ordered the initiation of "disciplinary proceedings for major penalty" against former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January 2022.

Apart from Chattopadhyaya who has since retired, the disciplinary proceedings for major penalty will be initiated against Inderbir Singh, the then deputy inspector general (DIG) of police of Ferozepur range, and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ferozepur.

The order by the state government further stated, “Explanations be called from Sh. Naresh Arora IPS, the then ADOP Law & Order, Sh. O Nageshwara Rao IPS, the then ADGP Cyber Crime, Sh. Mukhvinder Singh China IPS, the then IGP Patiala Range, Sh. Rakesh Agrawal IPS, the then IG Counter Intelligence-cum-ASLO & Nodal Officer, Sh. Surjeet Singh Jms, the then DIG Faridkot and Sh. Charanjit Sigh IPS, the then SSP Moga to why disciplinary as proceedings should not be initiated against them as recommended by the Enquiry Committee. This is for your information and necessary action."

Official sources told PTI that these officers would be asked to submit their responses.

This move by the state government came after the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed the security breach during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab in January 2022, had indicted several state officers for lapses.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally

That day PM Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. However, when the weather did not improve, he proceeded to travel by road after “necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police."

"Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the Home Ministry had said in a statement.

The top court on January 12 last year had appointed the committee to probe the breach, saying these questions cannot be left to "one­-sided inquiries" as they needed "judicially trained independent minds" to investigate. The Union Home Secretary had last month written to the Punjab chief secretary to submit an action taken report in the matter.

A few days ago, Punjab Chief Secretary V K Janjua had said that the state government would send an action taken report to the Centre.

The chief secretary had then said that penalties to the erring officials can include stopping increments, demotion and in worse case dismissal of those still in service.

The security breach ahead of the Punjab assembly elections led to a major political controversy.

