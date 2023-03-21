Punjab CM initiates actions against ex-DGP, other cops over PM Modi's security breach in 20223 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM IST
On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally
In view of PM's security breach in 2022, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings for major penalty against Sidharth Chattopadhya, the then DGP Punjab, Inderbir Singh, the then DIG, Ferozepur Range and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then SSP Ferozepur.
