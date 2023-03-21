The order by the state government further stated, “Explanations be called from Sh. Naresh Arora IPS, the then ADOP Law & Order, Sh. O Nageshwara Rao IPS, the then ADGP Cyber Crime, Sh. Mukhvinder Singh China IPS, the then IGP Patiala Range, Sh. Rakesh Agrawal IPS, the then IG Counter Intelligence-cum-ASLO & Nodal Officer, Sh. Surjeet Singh Jms, the then DIG Faridkot and Sh. Charanjit Sigh IPS, the then SSP Moga to why disciplinary as proceedings should not be initiated against them as recommended by the Enquiry Committee. This is for your information and necessary action."