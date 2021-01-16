Punjab CM launches scheme for allotment of fair price shops across state1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 10:41 PM IST
Punjab CM launches scheme for allotment of fair price shops across state
Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday virtually kicked off a state-wide scheme for allotment of 7,219 fair price shops (FPS) under his government's flagship 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar te Karobaar Mission'.
As a token gesture, the Chief Minister handed over allotment letters to five beneficiaries from Roopnagar, according to a government release here.
The Chief Minister said the initiative would be instrumental in improving the economic condition of people, besides further strengthening the public distribution system to ensure seamless, fair and timely distribution.
He asked the allottees to ensure the ration meant for the poor reaches the genuine beneficiaries without illegal diversion of food grains.
The Chief Minister asked the food department to look into ways and means to supplement the income of FPS owners by facilitating these outlets as points of sale for additional consumer items.
He complemented the ration depot holders for their contribution to the state government's battle against COVID-19 by operating their shops during lockdown that ensured hassle-free supply of free food grains to people in the State.
During the lockdown period, 17 lakh free food kits were distributed to the poor, it stated.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
