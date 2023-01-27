Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, along with Aam Aadmi Party chief Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, dedicated 400 new "Aam Aadmi" clinics to the state's residents on Friday. The state now has 500 of these neighbourhood health centres after the addition of these 400 "Aam Aadmi" clinics.

SSpeaking at the event, AAP leader Kejriwal expressed his happiness at the announcement that Punjab's AAP administration opened 500 mohalla clinics in just 10 months.

Punjab has 500 mohalla clinics, and more of these facilities would be built there in the future, according to Kejriwal.

आज पंजाब में हमारी सरकार ने एक और “केजरीवाल की गारंटी पूरी की। हम जो बोलते हैं, वो करते हैं।



मुझे बहुत ख़ुशी है कि मात्र दस महीनों में पंजाब सीएम @BhagwantMann जी ने 500 मोहल्ला क्लिनिक शुरू कर दिये।



पंजाब के लोगों को बहुत बहुत बधाई। https://t.co/ShuuAfKdWS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2023

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh also attended the event.

Health Minister Dr Balbir brought up the achievements of Aam Aadmi Clinic and stated that more than one million individuals have benefited from it thus far, and more than three lakh people have received free examinations. Additionally, people get free access to medicines.

Dr Balbir stated that the Punjabi people's access to free education and the highest calibre medical care in the state is the AAP government's top priority.

Mohalla Clinics

Mohalla Clinics, which were launched in 2015, are community health centres initially introduced in New Delhi that provide a free basic package of necessary medical services, including prescription drugs, diagnostic tests, and consultations.

These clinics provide prompt treatments, operate as the people's initial point of contact, and lessen the volume of patients who need to be referred to secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities in the state.

Every one of these clinics has a doctor, a technician for downloading patients' Aadhaar card information, and a lab assistant for taking blood tests and giving out medications.

Doctors are compensated based on the number of patients they treat in the clinics, which are open from 8 am to 2 pm. Each doctor is paid ₹30 per patient each day.

