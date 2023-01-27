Punjab: CM Mann, AAP chief Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics to the people of the state
Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, along with Aam Aadmi Party chief Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, dedicated 400 new "Aam Aadmi" clinics to the state's residents on Friday. The state now has 500 of these neighbourhood health centres after the addition of these 400 "Aam Aadmi" clinics.
