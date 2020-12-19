Punjab CM slams Centre for 'oppressive actions' after IT notices to arhtiyas

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the Income Tax raids against 14 arhtiyas or commission agents in the state are a tactic to intimidate them and curb their democratic right.

Singh said that "these oppressive actions will backfire against the ruling BJP". A total of 14 arhtiyas across Punjab have received notices from the IT department.

The CM said that the central government is now trying to weaken the farmers' struggle by targeting the arhtiyas, who have been supporting them from day 1.

I-T raids have been conducted at the premises of several big arthityas of Punjab within a span of just four days of issuing notices, without waiting for responses to the notices, Amarinder noted, dubbing it a clear debasement of the due process of law.

Even the local police were not informed or taken into confidence, as is the normal procedure, and instead, the CRPF was used to provide security during the raids by the I-T teams, he pointed out.

“What is this if not a clear case of vendetta politics by the Centre, which is hell-bent on demolishing the farmers’ protest by hook or by crook?" asked the Punjab CM.

Pointing out that the Supreme Court had upheld the farmers' rights to protest peacefully, the CM said that the Centre's actions amounted to gross violation of the apex court's directions and the spirit of the Constitution.

Support for farmers

Amarinder reiterated his appeal to the Central government not to stand on ego on the issue but to revoke the farm laws and start afresh with meaningful dialogue with the farmers and all other stakeholders.

The CM had earlier said that the farmers' fight is "just" and asked the Centre why it was not listening to the agitators and being adamant on the issue. He had asserted that his government would stand firmly with farmers in their fight against the "black laws".

"It is the job of the government to listen to its people. If farmers are joining the agitation from so many states, then they must be really upset," said the chief minister.

Protest continues

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest around the national capital reached its 24th day as they stalemate between the government and protesters continues.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that central government is ready for talks if farmers come forward without seeking a 'yes or no' response to their demand for repeal of farm laws.

The meeting comes a day after BJP leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh joined a protest in support of the farmers at Haryana's Rohtak.

