Punjab CM to launch state's vaccination prog in Mohali, thanks Modi for the jabs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh , who will kickstart Punjab's vaccination drive from Mohali at 11.30 am, on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for making the vaccine available on priority to the health care workers. He also confirmed the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine.

With a total of 59 vaccination sites to be functional in the first phase, as many as 1.74 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the next five days. Every day, about 40,000 people in the priority group will be vaccinated.

The chief minister tweeted, I will be going Live tomorrow in Mohali at 11:30 AM to kick start Covid19 vaccination of our 1.74 lakh health workers. We will be vaccinating close to 40,000 health workers every day and this round of vaccination will take 5 days.

An official spokesperson said, since a specific number of vaccination doses have been received so far for the health care workers whose details were shared by the state government with the Centre, he himself will now take the vaccine in the next phase

Captain Amarinder will go live on Saturday morning to initiate the process of vaccinating the health workers in the state shortly after the PM launches it for the country.

As the Punjab Chief Minister thanked the PM for making the vaccine available on priority to the Health Care Workers, he at the same time, requested him to consider providing free vaccine to the poor population.

Referring to reports citing some central government sources that apart from the HCWs and Front Line Workers (FLWs), the remaining population may not be provided free vaccine, Captain Amarinder pointed out in his letter that "the people of the State have gone through a very difficult time due to Covid-19 wherein economic activities have nosedived and the economy has still not recovered from this shock."

"It would be difficult for the poorer sections of society to pay for the vaccination," he said.

"All steps are in place to ensure vaccination of HCWs on priority, with FLWs to follow in the next phase. The State has adequate capacity for storing as well as transportation of the vaccine," he wrote.

He further added that a sufficient number of vaccination sites have been identified and all logistics tied up. An adequate number of vaccinators have been identified, and trained and sufficient number of teams have been mobilised and trained to manage the vaccination sessions.

Pointing out that "the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unparalleled disaster in living memory, and heavy expenditure had to be incurred in our coronavirus response," the Chief Minister further wrote that his government had already requested the Centre that the accumulated balances with the state in the State Disaster Relief Fund may be permitted to be used as necessary for COVID-19 response. "The MHA may kindly approve this to allow pending payments to be cleared," he urged the PM.





