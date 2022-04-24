Punjab CM to visit Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics with Kejriwal on Monday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi govt schools and mohalla clinics in the national capital tomorrow. Education and health ministers of both the states, will also be present during the visit
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics in the national capital on Monday. Education and health ministers, as well as top government officials of both the states, will also be present during the visit.
"Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics on April 25. Education and Health Ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present during the visit," news agency ANI reported.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was scheduled to visit Delhi government schools on April 18, but it was later postponed
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced that his Punjab counterpart and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the "remarkable improvement" in the field of education and health by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.
Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Delhi chief minister. Stalin who was on a three-day visit to the national capital had said that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.
“After coming to power in Tamil Nadu, we have been giving the highest priority to the education and medical sectors. Just like how model schools are running in Delhi, we are doing in Tamil Nadu also," he had said.
Stalin had also interacted with doctors at mohalla clinics and learnt about the developments in the health care sector under the Kejriwal government.
Affordable healthcare was a key poll promise of the AAP government, which came to power in February 2015.
To provide essential healthcare to common people, Delhi government has put in place a three-tier structure that works on the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare model. For immediate consultation, there is the mohalla clinic. Currently, there are more than 300 mohalla clinics operational across the national capital. These clinics are equipped to conduct over 200 tests and initial diagnosis. For further diagnosis and treatment, there are polyclinics. The third tier for surgeries and treatment are the existing multi-specialty hospitals.
