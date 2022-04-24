Punjab CM to visit Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics with Kejriwal on Monday

To provide essential healthcare to common people, Delhi government has put in place a three-tier structure that works on the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare model. For immediate consultation, there is the mohalla clinic. Currently, there are more than 300 mohalla clinics operational across the national capital. These clinics are equipped to conduct over 200 tests and initial diagnosis. For further diagnosis and treatment, there are polyclinics. The third tier for surgeries and treatment are the existing multi-specialty hospitals.