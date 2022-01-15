Punjab polls 2022: Punjab chief minister Charanjit S Channi has urged the Election Commission to postpone the elections for at least six days.

He wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on January 13.

Punjab is scheduled to go to polls in single phase on February 14.

Channi has requested for postponement as many people from the SC community from the State are likely to visit Varanasi in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on Feb 16.

"It has been brought to my notice by the representative of Scheduled Caste community, which contributes around 32% of total population of the state, that birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji falls on 16.02.2022 and on this occasion, a large number of SC devotees (about 20 lakh) from the state are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from 10th to 16th February 2022."

“In such a situation, many people from the community would not be able to cast their votes for the State Assembly, which is otherwise their constitutional right," the chief minister said in the letter.

"They have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections," Channi wrote.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.