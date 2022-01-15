Punjab CM writes to EC, urges for postpone of polls for six days

"It has been brought to my notice by the representative of Scheduled Caste community, which contributes around 32% of total population of the state, that birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji falls on 16.02.2022 and on this occasion, a large number of SC devotees (about 20 lakh) from the state are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from 10th to 16th February 2022."