Punjab Congress crisis: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that the crisis in state party leadership of Punjab is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan.

Congress plunged into a fresh crisis on Wednesday after its Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in a surprise move resigned from the post just two months after taking over. Sidhu had already irked former Punjab chief minister captain Amarinder Singh, who is possibly on his way out of the Congress.

Today, Sibal said: “A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there. The Congress should ensure that they remain united."

“In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these (Punjab related) decisions. We know and yet we don't know," Sibal said in Delhi.

He also said that he was speaking on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and “are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC and central election committee".

In August last year, 23 senior leaders including Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad had written to Sonia Gandhi, seeking reforms in the organisation and a full time president. The Congress does not have full time president since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

We are not “Jee Huzoor 23". It is very clear. We will keep talking. We will continue to reiterate our demands: Congress leader Kapil Sibal, one of the 23 party leaders who wrote a letter to Congress president last year, demanding a slew of organizational reforms

“We (leaders of G-23) are not the ones who will leave the party and go anywhere else. It is ironic. Those who were close to them (party leadership) have left and those whom they don't consider to be close to them are still standing with them," Sibal said during a press conference.

The former union minister also said that one of his senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress president to immediately convene a CWC so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state.

