A day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his post, the Congress party has proposed the name of cabinet minister Sukhjinder Randhawa to be the next chief minister of Punjab , reported news agency ANI .

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai, while addressing the media in Chandigarh, said all MLAs in Punjab have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for the Chief Ministerial post before Congress high command.

"He will become the Chief Minister," said Kotbhai.

However, Randhawa, the jails and cooperation minister in the outgoing cabinet, had said earlier on Sunday that he or his family "never hankers for any post". Upon being asked by reporters if he can be called the next Punjab CM, the legislator had said: “You are talking to a Congressman."

In what can be seen as a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh, Randhawa said: “A chief minister remains (in his post) only till the time when his party, people of the state stand by him."

Asked how soon can one expect the name of new CLP leader to be announced, Randhawa said, "We have authorized Congress president in this regard."

He said the party senior leadership has not only to talk to the MLAs, but other stalwarts too before finalizing the name.

Asked why so much time is being taken to announce the CLP leader, he said, "If you have to make a village sarpanch, sometimes it takes 20 days to decide".

However, he assured the new CLP leader's name will be announced later in the day.

Reports on Saturday had claimed that named of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Ambika Soni and Vijay Inder Singla were also doing rounds to replace Amarinder.

But Soni on Sunday said she had declined the offer as she feels that a Sikh should occupy the top post in the state. She met Rahul Gandhi at his residence for further discussions on the new chief minister.

“Yes, I was offered the post but I declined. I am of the view for the last 50 years that a Sikh leader should be the face of Punjab. I have explained this to the Congress chief," she told reporters.

"I feel that a Sikh should be the chief minister in Punjab. There is just one state in the entire country where you have a Sikh CM," she said, while expressing the hope that a new CM will be declared today.

Amarinder's resignation

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the CM on Saturday with only five months to go for the assembly polls. The decision, he said, came after he felt "humiliated" in the party.

“I had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi this morning that I will be tendering my resignation today. The party seemed to have an element of doubt that I could not run the government. I feel humiliated," said Singh after resigning.

He added that he had been summoned thrice over the last two months by the central leadership.

Singh said that the party high command can make whoever they have faith in the next CM.

But when asked, said that he will oppose the name of state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's name for the new CM face.

“...Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face," said Amarinder Singh.

“He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

