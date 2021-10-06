Punjab Congress will march from Punjab's Mohali to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. The march will be led by former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, as per a statement quoted by news agency ANI.

Sidhu on Tuesday had warned that if the Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son was not arrested then Punjab Congress would march to Lakhimpur.

“If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader Priyanka Gandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri," he said on Twitter.

Today, a five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport. Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Lakhimpur Kheri today evening from a PAC guest house in Sitapur where she was kept in detention since Monday morning.

Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

On their way to the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Sitapur, Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi are travelling in one vehicle, while Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda are in another.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel are in another vehicle.

They may first stop at Nighashan in Lakhimpur district, the native place of journalist Raman Kashyap who also died in Sunday's violence. Nighashan is around 100 km from Sitapur.

"Rahul Gandhiji along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have left for Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport," UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI in the afternoon.

(With inputs from PTI)

