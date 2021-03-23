Punjab continues to report over 2,000 COVID-19 today

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab continued to report over 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases even on Tuesday. At least 2,274 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases reached to 19,403. At least 53 people succumbed to death due coronavirus infection in the state in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 6,435. As many as 1,426 people were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,91,825.

Punjab continued to report over 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases even on Tuesday. At least 2,274 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases reached to 19,403. At least 53 people succumbed to death due coronavirus infection in the state in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 6,435. As many as 1,426 people were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 1,91,825.

A night curfew was imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Moga. A complete ban was ordered on all social gatherings and related functions in these districts. In 11 worst-hit districts, the cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc to remain closed on Sundays. However, home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew.

India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796. The active caseload now comprises 2.96% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67%, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}