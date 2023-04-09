Punjab cops beef up security following Amritpal Singh's alleged ‘congregation’ call for Baisakhi2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Earlier, the fugitive Khalistan leader purportedly appeared in a new video saying he was not ‘a fugitive’ and will soon ‘appear in front of the world’
Pro Khalistan outfit "Waris Punjab De' leader and fugitive Amritpal Singh has allegedly announced a ‘Big congregation on Baisakhi’ in an unverified video, following which the Punjab police has beefed up security in Bhatinda.
