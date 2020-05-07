In a major shot in the arm , the Punjab Police has traced inter-state links of Hizbul Mujhahideen chief Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, with the arrest of two accomplices of his close associate, Hilal Ahmed Wagay, from Amritsar on Wednesday.

Naikoo, the Kashmir chief of the terror outfit, was gunned down in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Given the gravity of the offences and the cross-border ramifications of the case beyond Punjab, the Centre has now directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over further investigations into the case which has its origins in Pakistan.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said the "duo were traced through investigations into the trail of Hizbul terrorist Hilal Ahmed Wagay, who was nabbed from Amritsar, where he had come to collect money from Amritsar on the instructions of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Hizbul Commander in Kashmir Valley."

The arrested duo have been identified as Bikram and Maninder Singh.

Thr Police also seized heroin along with cash from their possession, "to unveil Pakistan-sponsored conspiracy to smuggle narcotics and weapons into the state," said DGP Dinkar Gupta, adding that "Bikram Singh Vicky had come on a scooty to deliver cash to Hilal Ahmed on the instructions of Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh and Sarwan Singh."

Hilal was nabbed by an alert team of Amritsar Commissionerate Police, which was on patrol duty late on April 25, in Amritsar.

A case has also been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.

Share Via