Punjab COVID-19: All over 45 to be vaccinated by April, directs Chief Secretary

With the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic gripping the country, the Punjab health department has been directed to complete vaccination all persons above 45 years of age within this month by Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan. She also ordered the administrative secretary in-charge of each district to oversee the planning and response system. About 10 lakh people have been inoculated so far in the state.

Earlier in the day, she chaired a Covid-19 review meet where all deputy commissioners, police commissioners and district police chiefs have been asked to focus on reducing the mortality rate and make efforts to increase contact tracing, testing. She also asked them to enhance the vaccination drive exponentially to take Punjab out of the present critical situation.

The chief secretary stressed that the COVID norms should be strictly enforced to contain the number of cases, which has seen a sudden increase in the past week in Punjab. She expressed concern on the reports that the majority of people were still not wearing masks at social, political and religious gatherings, which could turn the COVID situation more disastrous in the state.

10 lakh people have been inoculated so far

Mahajan also pointed out that approximately 10 lakh people have been inoculated so far and their plan was to vaccinate 32 lakh citizens in the coming two weeks.

She instructed the state machinery to increase testing capacity to 60,000 tests per day so that the COVID situation could be brought under control. Mahajan asked the administration to collect samples of patients and provide results at the earliest. This will help positive patients should make themselves quarantined immediately.

The chief secretary asked all the district administrations to rope in non-governmental organisations and other civil society groups for motivating the people to take the jab without any hesitancy.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Hussan Lal, said the doctors were directed to upload the sample and vaccination data on the COVID portal on a real-time basis and the messages should be sent to the beneficiaries so that they could reach the vaccination sites in time. He unveiled the six pillars -- containment and surveillance, testing, treatment, vaccination, citizen communication and information management to win the battle against COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via