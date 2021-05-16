The Punjab government on Sunday announced that it has decided to extend COVID19 curfew restrictions in the Ludhiana District till May 23, news agency ANI reported. The district on Saturday reported 1,132 new Covid cases, highest in the state.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government tightened Covid-19 curbs in the state till 15 May, although it ruled out the possibility of imposing a complete lockdown.

As per the directive released on May 3, the state government said that all takeaway deliveries from restaurants to be disallowed, only home delivery is permitted. "Complete lockdown ruled out in the state, but strict measures to be taken if people don't comply with restrictions," it added.

Further, the government also said that not more than two persons can travel in a car, 50% staff strength at government offices and a negative coronavirus test report must for those entering the state via air, rail or road as part of added curbs.

Punjab on Saturday reported 217 more coronavirus deaths as 6,867 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection number to 4,90,755, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the infection has killed 11,693 people in the state.

Ludhiana reported the maximum 1,132 cases, followed by 573 in Jalandhar, 536 in Patiala, 535 in Mohali and 515 in Bathinda.

Twenty-six deaths were reported from Amritsar, 24 from Bathinda, 20 from Fazilka, 19 from Patiala and 18 from Ludhiana in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 8,125 people recovered from the infection in the state.

The number of active cases also dropped from 79,359 on Friday to 77,789, the bulletin said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.