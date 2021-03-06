OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab COVID-19: Nights curfew imposed in Jalandhar from today. Details here

Night curfew will be in place from Saturday 11 pm to 5 am until further notice in Punjab's Jalandhar district following the continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases.

"Observing the hike in the COVID-19 cases in Jalandhar district, night curfew has been imposed from 11 pm to 5 am from March 6 and will be applicable till further notice," read a notice issued by the office of Jalandhar District Magistrate Ghanshyam Thori on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Reuters

EU seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report

1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered sign of resistance during a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar

UN calls on ASEAN states to leverage Myanmar military to protect human rights

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI, in Mumbai

Mumbai police are capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death: Shiv Sena

2 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu.

Anurag Kashyap restarts Dobaaraa shoot with Taapsee Pannu after I-T raids, sends love to haters

2 min read . 03:48 PM IST

Curfew has been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973 and the National Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to the union health ministry's update on Saturday morning, Punjab had 6,661 active cases. As many as 5,898 people have so far lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state.

The central government has, meanwhile, rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases being consistently reported by these states.

The teams will visit the hotspot areas in the states and ascertain the reasons for the surge. They will also brief the Chief Secretary and Secretary (H) on their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the state health authorities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout