Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab Covid restrictions extended till 30 Sept in view of festive season. Details here

Punjab Covid restrictions extended till 30 Sept in view of festive season. Details here

Premium
In the view of upcoming festival season, COVID-related restriction are extended
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The chief minister's office said, there will a limit of 300 people on all gatherings, including political events, and strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.

The Punjab government has decided to extend the COVID-related restriction in the state till 30 September in the view of  upcoming festival season, news agency ANI reported. 

The Punjab government has decided to extend the COVID-related restriction in the state till 30 September in the view of  upcoming festival season, news agency ANI reported. 

The chief minister's office said, there will a limit of 300 people on all gatherings, including political events, and strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing. 

The chief minister's office said, there will a limit of 300 people on all gatherings, including political events, and strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing. 

Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a bulletin. Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state.

Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a bulletin. Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state.

Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot. The number of active cases in the state was 320.

Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot. The number of active cases in the state was 320.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169, as per the bulletin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169, as per the bulletin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!