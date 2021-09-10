The Punjab government has decided to extend the COVID-related restriction in the state till 30 September in the view of upcoming festival season, news agency ANI reported.
The Punjab government has decided to extend the COVID-related restriction in the state till 30 September in the view of upcoming festival season, news agency ANI reported.
The chief minister's office said, there will a limit of 300 people on all gatherings, including political events, and strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.
The chief minister's office said, there will a limit of 300 people on all gatherings, including political events, and strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.
Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a bulletin. Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state.
Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a bulletin. Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state.
Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot. The number of active cases in the state was 320.
Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot. The number of active cases in the state was 320.
Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169, as per the bulletin.
Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169, as per the bulletin.