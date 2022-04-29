In the wake of clashes in Punjab's Patiala district, a curfew has been imposed in the area from 7 pm today. It will remain in effect till 6 am tomorrow. Reportedly, the clashes erupted between two groups on Friday afternoon over some rumours. There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident during which some people were injured. Following the incident, police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal said, the incident took place as "some mischievous elements had spread some rumours. We have controlled the situation. We are conducting a flag march in Patiala city". Due to some rumour, things had escalated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident unfortunate and said he was in touch with the DGP of Punjab police. Taking to Twitter, he said, "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I have spoken to the DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state."

Following the incident, heavy security was deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation. Later in the evening, IG, however, told reporters that the situation was now under control.

"We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner," he said, adding restoring peace in the area was their priority.

(With inputs from agencies)