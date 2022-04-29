In the wake of clashes in Punjab's Patiala district, a curfew has been imposed in the area from 7 pm today. It will remain in effect till 6 am tomorrow. Reportedly, the clashes erupted between two groups on Friday afternoon over some rumours. There were reports of stones being hurled during the incident during which some people were injured. Following the incident, police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}