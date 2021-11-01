Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India / ‘Big Diwali gift’: Punjab cuts power tariff by 3 per unit

‘Big Diwali gift’: Punjab cuts power tariff by 3 per unit

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Punjab Cabinet has decided to slash power tariff by 3 per unit for domestic consumers

The Punjab Cabinet has decided to slash power tariff by 3 per unit for domestic consumers and the decision will come into effect immediately.

This comes just months ahead of the Assembly polls and will put a burden of 3,316 crore per year on the exchequer.

The announcement was made by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Cabinet meeting. "We are reducing power tariff by 3 per unit for domestic consumers," said Channi addressing the media in Chandigarh.

The chief minister said that the decision was a "big Diwali gift" for people, who wanted quality and cheap power. 

The Punjab Cabinet today approved PSPCL's (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) proposal to terminate GVK Goindwal Sahib PPA, which was providing electricity at 6-7 per unit. Now, Punjab announced its own 500 MW tender. The rate of electricity will be 2.38 per unit,  Channi said. 

With agency inputs 

