Punjab declares Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo as holy cities — Meat, alcohol, more: What's banned, what's not?

The Government of Punjab has formally declared three regions as Holy Cities of the state — namely the walled city of Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, and Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in Bathinda district.

With the declaration, heavy restrictions have been imposed across the Holy Cities to maintain their religious sanctity.

A notification dated 15 December from the Department of Home Affairs, Punjab, stated that the decision has received the approval of the Governor of Punjab.

“The Governor of Punjab is pleased to declare the walled city of Amritsar in district Amritsar; the city of Sri Anandpur Sahib in district Rupnagar; and the city of Talwandi Sabo (Sri Damdama Sahib) in district Bathinda, as Holy Cities of the state of Punjab,” the notification read.

As part of the action, the Department of Home Affairs has asked several departments to impose prohibitions within the notified limits of the three cities.

What is banned in Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo? According to the notification, these products have been banned in Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo —

The notification asks the Department of Excise to prohibit the sale and consumption of liquor and related products within the walled city of Amritsar and the municipal limits of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo.

Additionally, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been instructed to impose restrictions on the sale and use of cigarettes, tobacco and other intoxicants in these Holy Cities.

The sale and consumption of meat within the notified limits of the holy cities of Amritsar and the municipal limits of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo has also been banned. The Department of Home Affairs has further asked the Department of Local Government, along with the Deputy Commissioners of Amritsar, Rupnagar and Bathinda to ensure implementation of the order.

CM Mann's announcement Earlier last month, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann had announced the holy city status to these three areas, adding that Anandpur Sahib would be developed as a heritage city. The latest notification comes in line with that announcement.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters here shortly after the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar as holy cities.

The resolution on it was moved by Mann during a special session of the Punjab Assembly, which was convened to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur here.

