Following this, the health department has taken samples of all students and teachers. Civil surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said those who came in contact with the students are being traced. Testing in area villages has also been intensified.
“The entire school campus had been sanitised and people of the area have been asked to strictly follow Covid norms, including wearing masks," an official said.
This comes days after the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Waring Khera village in the Muktsar district of the state was closed due to 14 students testing Covid positive.
The students were isolated in the school, which is day boarding, to contain the spread of the infection.
Punjab had reopened schools for all classes in August after the state relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in view of the declining cases.
Schools administrations were asked to maintain proper protocols to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour during offline classes. District education officers were directed to ensure that teaching and non-teaching staff are fully vaccinated before they conduct physical classes.