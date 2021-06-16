With the state's Covid positivity rate coming down to 2%, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced easing of the restrictions. Under the new guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be again reviewed, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, with weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday upto 5.00 am on Monday, across the state.

Restaurants, gyms opened

The Chief Minister ordered opening of all restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, dhabas etc., cinemas, gyms at maximum 50 per cent of capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccination.

For weddings and cremations

He also announced increase in gathering of people, including for weddings and cremations, to 50 persons.

All essential activities allowed

However, all essential activities, including those covered under existing 'exemptions', will remain unaffected, unhindered and exempted from curfew restrictions.

AC buses

AC buses can also ply with 50 per cent occupation.

Bars, pubs closed

Bars, Pubs and 'Ahatas' shall, however, continue to remain closed. All educational institutions i.e. schools and colleges will also continue to be closed.

Covid appropriate behaviour

District Authorities have been asked to determine opening timings of non-essential shops, including on Sunday, on the basis of the local situation, while ensuring that crowds are avoided.

The state had hit its second COVID wave peak on May 8, with 9,100 cases, which had come down to a low of 629 on June 14.

