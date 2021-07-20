Punjab eases Covid curbs, schools can reopen from 26 July. All you need to know

As Coronavirus situation has improved in Punjab , the state government has announced to ease several Covid-related curbs. The Punjab government on Tuesday announced that it will allow reopening of schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 26, with conditions that staff and teachers should be fully vaccinated.

Chairing a Covid review meeting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said schools will be allowed to open for Classes 10 to 12, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated.

The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued.

An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the deputy commissioner concerned, he said, according to the statement.

The statement also said, the number of people in indoor gatherings has been raised to 150 and outdoors to 300, subject to a cap of 50% capacity. Earlier, the gathering of 100 persons for indoor and 200 for outdoor events was allowed.

COVID-19 update in Punjab

The state on Monday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 56 fresh infections, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 16,237 and 5,98,387 respectively, according to a medical bulletin. The two new deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur, it said, adding the toll includes two casualties, which were not reported earlier. The number of active cases stood at 953.

The infection tally stood at 61,893, the bulletin said, adding the death toll reached 809. With 142 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,81,197 in the state.

The number of active cases was 46, it said.

A total of 1,16,77,723 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

With eight patients having been discharged after recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons in the union territory reached 61,038, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

