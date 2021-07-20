Punjab eases Covid curbs, schools can reopen from 26 July. All you need to know

The state on Monday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 56 fresh infections, taking the number of fatalities and infections to 16,237 and 5,98,387 respectively, according to a medical bulletin. The two new deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur, it said, adding the toll includes two casualties, which were not reported earlier. The number of active cases stood at 953.

