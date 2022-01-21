Punjab Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced first list of candidates for the assembly elections in Punjab.

Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary, said that the tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers' families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs.

Also, the list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women and former IAS, Chugh said.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20

