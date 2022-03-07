Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Punjab Election Exit Poll: News24-Today Chanakya gives over 100 seats to AAP

Punjab Election Exit Poll: News24-Today Chanakya gives over 100 seats to AAP

Punjab Election Exit Poll: Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP CM candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Maan. Photo: PTI 
1 min read . 09:34 PM IST Livemint

  • Punjab Election Result Exit Polls: As per the News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll survey, AAP is set to win 89-114 seats, while the ruling Congress could only win 3-17 seats

Punjab Election Exit Poll LIVE: News24-Today's Chanakya has predicted a complete blitzkrieg in Punjab, with Aam Aadmi Party crossing the 100-seat mark, in a 117 seat assembly. If this prediction proves true, it'll go down in the history of Punjab as one of the biggest wins by any political party. 

As per the News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll survey, AAP is set to win 89-114 seats, while the ruling Congress could only win 3-17 seats. SAD+ alliance, as per the News24-Today's Chanakya exit polls, will have to satisfy with 1-11 seats in Punjab. Others could win 0-2 seats.

Also read: Punjab Exit Poll 2022 Results LIVE: Who's winning in Punjab? Exit polls say it's AAP wave

Here's the complete breakup:

AAP: 89-114

Congress: 3-17

SAD+: 1-11

Others: 1-11 seats

Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Most of them were also unanimous in predicting a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, with one exit poll on India Today projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly. TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, however, predicted 56-61 seats for the AAP in Punjab, making it the frontrunner. The ruling Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.

