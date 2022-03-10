Punjab election results: No more unemployment, says Bhagwant Mann after AAP's massive win1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- ‘Will work for Punjab,’ AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann said while thanking the people of the state
Bhagwant Mann, who is touted to be the Chief Minister of Punjab, delivered the victory speech in Sangrur on Thursday. Mann promised to eradicate unemployment, saying that Punjab youth will now see jobs.
"Will work for Punjab," the AAP's chief ministerial candidate said while thanking the people of the state. He also said, “All big guns have lost Punjab."
As the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab, the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the people of the state “for this revolution".
"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, said in a tweet in Hindi.
In the tweet, he also posted a picture of him standing with the AAP's chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann, with both leaders flashing victory sign.
According to trends available at 12:30 pm, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.
The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab, while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.
In Delhi, AAP workers assembled outside the party headquarters and burst into celebrations. They danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs.
