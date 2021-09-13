Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced a list of 64 candidates for the upcoming polls to the Legislative Assembly of Punjab.

The party has fielded Gurbachan Singh Babehali from Gurdaspur, Anil Joshi from Amritsar North, Dr Dalbir Singh Verka from Amritsar West, Gulzar Singh Ranike from Attari, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, and Chandan Grewal from Jalandhar Central.

The SAD has tied up with Mayawati's BSP for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announces a list of 64 candidates for the upcoming polls to the State Legislative Assembly of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/WcuthxDpGN — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

In June this year, the Akali Dal and the BSP formed an alliance to contest next assembly polls in Punjab. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal described it as a new day in politics of the state. “Today, is a historic day...a big turn in Punjab's politics," he said in the presence of BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

The BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central.

The Akali Dal was earlier with the BJP but it walked out of the alliance over the farm laws issue last year. The BJP used to contest 23 seats under its alliance with the SAD.

