Punjab Elections 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released the fourth list of 15 candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The party has fielded Lakhbir Singh Rai from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Ashu Banger from Firozpur Rural, Ranjit Singh rana from Bholanath, Inderjit Kumar Maan from Nakodar, Hakam Singh Thekedar from Raikot and Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot.

Aam Aadmi Party releases fourth list of 15 candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/OdpITlnkb7 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

The AAP had released its third list of 18 candidates on Friday. It had released first list in early November.

Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met lawyers in Amritsar and promised to build lawyers' chambers and provide medical and life insurance.

He urged 80,000-85,000 lawyers in Punjab to join his party. "We will build lawyers' chambers, will give medical and life insurance, will give stipend and will also build High Court benches. I want to request 80,000-85,000 lawyers of Punjab to join the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

The Delhi chief minister also met ASHA and Anganwadi workers in Gurdaspur town hall. Speaking to women workers he said the government has more than doubled the honorarium being paid to Anganwadi and ASHA workers in Delhi.

"Earlier, they used to get a fixed amount of ₹3,000 and now they are getting ₹8,000 to ₹12,000. If our government is formed, we will do it in Punjab too."

Kejriwal had said on Friday that if AAP gets a majority, it will give a strong and stable government to Punjab. Punjab will be due for assembly polls early next year.

