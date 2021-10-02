The Aashirwaad scheme is run by Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department of Punjab government. The scheme covers girls from Muslim, scheduled caste, Christian and backward class/caste communities, as well as economically weaker section families, and daughters of widows of any caste. Scheduled caste widows and divorcees can also avail of the scheme at the time of their re-marriage.

