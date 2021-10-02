This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has approved exempting or waiving the annual income limit of ₹32,790 for the Aashirwaad scheme
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has ordered to either exempt or waive off the annual income limit for girl beneficiaries of Aashirwaad scheme who have lost both parents during the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the income limit has been set at ₹32,790.
“Acceding to the proposal of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi gives approval to exempt/waive off annual income limit for girl beneficiaries of Aashirwaad scheme who've lost both their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic," read a statement by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.
The Aashirwaad scheme is run by Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department of Punjab government. The scheme covers girls from Muslim, scheduled caste, Christian and backward class/caste communities, as well as economically weaker section families, and daughters of widows of any caste. Scheduled caste widows and divorcees can also avail of the scheme at the time of their re-marriage.
To be eligible for the scheme, annual income of the girl's family should not exceed ₹32,790. The parents or guardians of the girls should be domiciled in Punjab. The financial assistance under the Aashirwaad scheme is provided to only two girls girls from a family.
Applicants are required to submit their applications for receiving assistance under the scheme before the date of marriage or 30 days after the date of marriage.