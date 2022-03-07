Punjab Exit Poll 2022: AAP set to stun other parties, show exit poll surveys

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Exit Poll 2022 Result Punjab: Most of the exit poll surveys have predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark in Punjab this time, which saw a multi-cornered contest between five big political parties
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Punjab Election Exit Poll: While the mandate of the people of Punjab will be announced on March 10, the exit poll surveys have delivered their forecasts. All popular exit poll surveys have predicted the big election victory of AAP, saying it's forming the government in Punjab. The exit poll surveys have predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark in Punjab this time, which saw a multi-cornered contest between five big political parties.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Punjab Election Exit Poll: While the mandate of the people of Punjab will be announced on March 10, the exit poll surveys have delivered their forecasts. All popular exit poll surveys have predicted the big election victory of AAP, saying it's forming the government in Punjab. The exit poll surveys have predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark in Punjab this time, which saw a multi-cornered contest between five big political parties.
Axis My India exit poll: As per the Axis My India exit poll, Congress could only win 19-31 seats, while BJP will have to satisfy with 1-4 seats. AAP could win with a massive style, with a voter share increase of over 25 per cent this time. The SAD-led alliance will have to satisfy with 7-11 seats only.
Axis My India exit poll: As per the Axis My India exit poll, Congress could only win 19-31 seats, while BJP will have to satisfy with 1-4 seats. AAP could win with a massive style, with a voter share increase of over 25 per cent this time. The SAD-led alliance will have to satisfy with 7-11 seats only.
NewsX exit poll: The exit poll by NewsX shows AAP will win with a massive majority of 56-61 seats in Punjab. Congress may get 24-29 seats. BJP may be reduced to 1-6 seats, while SAD+ may win on 22-26 seats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NewsX exit poll: The exit poll by NewsX shows AAP will win with a massive majority of 56-61 seats in Punjab. Congress may get 24-29 seats. BJP may be reduced to 1-6 seats, while SAD+ may win on 22-26 seats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AAP: 56-61 seats
AAP: 56-61 seats
Congress: 24-29 seats
Congress: 24-29 seats
BJP: 1-6 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
BJP: 1-6 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SAD+: 22-26 seats
SAD+: 22-26 seats
ABP News-Cvoter exit poll survey: The ABP C-Voter exit poll survey has this time predicted 51 to 61 seats for the AAP, Congress will be second with 22-28 seats and SAD could win 20-26 seats. Others will win 1-5 seats, shows ABP C-Voter.
ABP News-Cvoter exit poll survey: The ABP C-Voter exit poll survey has this time predicted 51 to 61 seats for the AAP, Congress will be second with 22-28 seats and SAD could win 20-26 seats. Others will win 1-5 seats, shows ABP C-Voter.
AAP : 51-61 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AAP : 51-61 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SAD+: 20-26
SAD+: 20-26
Congress 22-28
Congress 22-28
Others 8-14
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Others 8-14
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll:
News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll:
News 24-Today's Chanakya has also predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Congress could only win on 22 seats.
News 24-Today's Chanakya has also predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Congress could only win on 22 seats.
AAP: 70 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
AAP: 70 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
INC: 22
INC: 22
SAD+: 19
SAD+: 19
Others: 6
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Others: 6
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Times Now-Veto exit poll: The survey conducted by Times now-Veto shows Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will win around 70 seats in Punjab, while Congress could win around 22 seats. The SAD alliance would win around 19 seats.
Times Now-Veto exit poll: The survey conducted by Times now-Veto shows Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will win around 70 seats in Punjab, while Congress could win around 22 seats. The SAD alliance would win around 19 seats.
AAP: 70
AAP: 70
INC: 22
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
INC: 22
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SAD+: 19
SAD+: 19
Others: 6
Others: 6
Republic-P mark exit polls:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Republic-P mark exit polls:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Republic-P mark exit poll survey has also predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwan Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
Republic-P mark exit poll survey has also predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwan Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
AAP: 62-70 seats
AAP: 62-70 seats
INC: 21-31 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
INC: 21-31 seats
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SAD+: 16-24 seats
SAD+: 16-24 seats
Others: 1-3 seats
Others: 1-3 seats
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!