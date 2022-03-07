Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Punjab Exit Poll 2022: AAP set to stun other parties, show exit poll surveys

Punjab Exit Poll 2022: AAP set to stun other parties, show exit poll surveys

Punjab Election Exit Poll Results 2022 Updates: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann.
2 min read . 08:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Exit Poll 2022 Result Punjab: Most of the exit poll surveys have predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark in Punjab this time, which saw a multi-cornered contest between five big political parties

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Election Exit Poll: While the mandate of the people of Punjab will be announced on March 10, the exit poll surveys have delivered their forecasts. All popular exit poll surveys have predicted the big election victory of AAP, saying it's forming the government in Punjab. The exit poll surveys have predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark in Punjab this time, which saw a multi-cornered contest between five big political parties.

Also read: Punjab Exit Poll 2022 Results LIVE: Today-Axis, ABP, News24, TimesNow, Republic -- all predict massive AAP win in Punjab

Here's what all top exit poll surveys predict: 

Axis My India exit poll: As per the Axis My India exit poll, Congress could only win 19-31 seats, while BJP will have to satisfy with 1-4 seats. AAP could win with a massive style, with a voter share increase of over 25 per cent this time. The SAD-led alliance will have to satisfy with 7-11 seats only.

AAP: 76-90 seats

Congress: 19-31 seats

BJP: 1-4 seats

SAD+: 7-11 seats

NewsX exit poll: The exit poll by NewsX shows AAP will win with a massive majority of 56-61 seats in Punjab. Congress may get 24-29 seats. BJP may be reduced to 1-6 seats, while SAD+ may win on 22-26 seats.

AAP: 56-61 seats

Congress: 24-29 seats

BJP: 1-6 seats

SAD+: 22-26 seats

ABP News-Cvoter exit poll survey: The ABP C-Voter exit poll survey has this time predicted 51 to 61 seats for the AAP, Congress will be second with 22-28 seats and SAD could win 20-26 seats. Others will win 1-5 seats, shows ABP C-Voter.

AAP : 51-61 seats

SAD+: 20-26

Congress 22-28

Others 8-14

News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll: 

News 24-Today's Chanakya has also predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. Congress could only win on 22 seats.

AAP: 70 seats

INC: 22

SAD+: 19

Others: 6

Times Now-Veto exit poll: The survey conducted by Times now-Veto shows Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will win around 70 seats in Punjab, while Congress could win around 22 seats. The SAD alliance would win around 19 seats.

AAP: 70

INC: 22

SAD+: 19

Others: 6

Republic-P mark exit polls:

Republic-P mark exit poll survey has also predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwan Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

AAP: 62-70 seats

INC: 21-31 seats

SAD+: 16-24 seats

Others: 1-3 seats

