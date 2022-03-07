Punjab Exit Poll 2022: AAP set to stun other parties, show exit poll surveys

Punjab Election Exit Poll: While the mandate of the people of Punjab will be announced on March 10, the exit poll surveys have delivered their forecasts. All popular exit poll surveys have predicted the big election victory of AAP, saying it's forming the government in Punjab. The exit poll surveys have predicted that AAP would cross the majority mark in Punjab this time, which saw a multi-cornered contest between five big political parties.

