Punjab Election Exit Poll: The first big exit poll survey, which came out today, said Bhagwant Mann is all set to become the next chief minister in Punjab, and his party, as per the organisation, would win between 76-90 seats in the state, stunning everyone including the ruling Congress.

The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has said 76-90 seats will go to the Aam Aadmi Party's kitty; 19-31 in Congress'; and 7-11 for the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Punjab Exit Poll 2022 Results LIVE:

Here's the breakup of all the seats predicted in the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:

AAP: 76-90 seats

Congress: 19-31 seats

BJP: 1-4 seats

SAD+: 7-11 seats

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann is the prefered candidate for Punjab, said people who were surveyed in the exit poll surveys of Axis My India. Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab, has said that people's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs). “Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people," he adds, not making a big deal of all the exit poll surveys predicting AAP win.

Punjab's exit poll surveys were most watched in these elections, especially due to the multi-coloured contest with many key contenders. In the 2022 Punjab elections, a total of 1,304 candidates were in the poll fray. They included 93 women candidates and 2 transgenders. While most votes were recorded by Talwandi Sabo (83.67 per cent), Amritsar West recorded the lowest voter turnout of 50.10 per cent.

